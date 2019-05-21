J&K: Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in Shopian

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 21: An exchange of fire began between terrorists and a joint team of security forces in the forest area of Yarwan area of Shopian district on Tuesday.

Reports said that a joint team of Army's 23 Para, 44RR, SOG and CRPF launched cordon and search operation on Yarwan forests.

Earlier on Monday, Militants hurled a grenade towards a police station in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, but there was no damage, a police official said. The grenade exploded far outside the police station boundary, the official said. He said there was no loss of life or property in the attack.