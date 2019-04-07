  • search
    Jammu, Apr 07: An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Midoora Tral region. No casualties have been reported as of now. Two to three terrorists of JeM are believed to be trapped in the area.

    J&K: Encounter underway between terrorists, security forces in Tral area
    Representational Image

    According to reports, a joint team of Army's 42 RR, 180 BN of CRPF and SOG launched a cordon and search operation in Branpathry Kahlil.

    On Saturday, at least two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Imam Sahib area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, as per ANI reports. The area was cordoned off later.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2019, 10:06 [IST]
