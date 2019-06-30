J&K: One terrorist killed in Budgam encounter, operation continues

Jammu, June 30: One terrorist has been killed during an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Chadoora area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

The encounter broke out in the early hours of the day in Chadoora area of Budgam.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area, following information about the presence of terrorists there.

Meanwhile, Mobile Internet services have been suspended in Budgam.

On Friday, a terrorist was killed in the same district during an encounter. Later the slain terrorist was identified as a Pakistani national name Zarar who was affiliated to Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

On June 23, four terrorists were gunned down in Shopian district.