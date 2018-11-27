J&K: Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists at Hafoo area in Pulwama

Srinagar, Nov 27: An encounter has started between security forces and terrorists at Hafoo area of Tral in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The area has been cordoned off.

Meanwhile, polling for Phase-IV of Panchayat Polls-2018 is underway at 2618 polling stations across the state including 639 in Kashmir division and 1979 in Jammu division.

Earlier on Monday, a suspected militant was killed and another captured after a gunfight with security forces in Khrew town in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday. The police claimed to have recovered an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, two grenades and a pistol from them, Indian Army Colonel Samar Raghav told ANI on Monday.

Raghav said the slain militant was a Pakistani national while the one captured alive is a Kashmiri.