  • search

J&K: Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists at Hafoo area in Pulwama

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
NASA's InSight spacecraft lands on Mars
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Nov 27: An encounter has started between security forces and terrorists at Hafoo area of Tral in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The area has been cordoned off.

    J&K: Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists at Hafoo area in Pulwama

    Meanwhile, polling for Phase-IV of Panchayat Polls-2018 is underway at 2618 polling stations across the state including 639 in Kashmir division and 1979 in Jammu division.

    Also Read | One of six terrorists killed in J&K was involved in Shujaat Bukhari murder

    Earlier on Monday, a suspected militant was killed and another captured after a gunfight with security forces in Khrew town in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday. The police claimed to have recovered an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, two grenades and a pistol from them, Indian Army Colonel Samar Raghav told ANI on Monday.

    Raghav said the slain militant was a Pakistani national while the one captured alive is a Kashmiri.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir encounter security forces terrorists indian army militants

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 8:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue