  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    J&K: Encounter in Pulwama; One terrorist killed

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Jan 8: One terrorist was killed in gunbattle with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The encounter began this morning in South Kashmir's militancy infested Pulwama.

    The identity of the slain terrorist is yet to ascertained. Reports say that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered.

    According to Jammu and Kashmir police no collateral damage took place during the incident.

    Also Read | As Pakistan bolsters military might, an uneasy disquiet at the border

    Investigation to ascertain slain terrorist's identity and affiliation is said to have been initiated.

    On December 30 last year, an exchange of gunfire took place between suspected militants and the Sentry at Ratnuchak military station

    On December 15, three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed and one soldier martyred in an encounter which broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Further, eight civilians were killed, and 50 others, wounded in a subsequent clash in the area, out of which nine are said to be critically injured.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir terrorist pulwama

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 16:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue