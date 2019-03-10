J&K: Encounter breaks out in Tral, Security forces cordon off area

Srinagar, Mar 10: An encounter broke out in Tral of South Kashmir on Sunday after militants opened fire on security personnel.

Reports said that the gunfight broke out after the forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pinglish following inputs about the presence of militants.

As the searches were going on, the militants opened fire, leading to a gunfight, said an official.

This comes days after another encounter in Tral in which two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.