  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Encounter breaks out in Tral, Security forces cordon off area

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Mar 10: An encounter broke out in Tral of South Kashmir on Sunday after militants opened fire on security personnel.

    J&K: Encounter breaks out in Tral, Security forces cordon off area

    Reports said that the gunfight broke out after the forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pinglish following inputs about the presence of militants.

    Also Read | Security forces kill three TPC ultras in encounter

    As the searches were going on, the militants opened fire, leading to a gunfight, said an official.

    This comes days after another encounter in Tral in which two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

    More jammu and kashmir NewsView All

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir encounter

    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue