J&K: Encounter breaks out in Tral, Security forces cordon off area

Srinagar, Mar 10: An encounter broke out in Tral of South Kashmir on Sunday after militants opened fire on security personnel.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pinglish area of Tral in south Kashmir district after receiving specific intelligence input about presence of the militants in the area, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated the firing, triggering an encounter, the official said.

The exchange of firing is going on, he said, adding that further details were awaited.

This comes days after another encounter in Tral in which two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.