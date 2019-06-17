  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Army major among three soldiers injured in ongoing gunfight in Anantnag

    By
    |

    Srinagar, June 17: Three soldiers including an army officer were injured in an ongoing gunfight with terrorists in Anantnag on Monday morning. The entire area has been cordoned off.

    Acting on credible inputs about the presence of militants in Achabal area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there this morning, the official said.

    Army Major Rahul Verma along with two other soldiers sustained injuries during the fresh exchange of gunfire at Bidoora, Akingam, news agency GNS reported.

    J&K: Encounter between security forces, terrorists underway in Anantnag
    Representational Image

    However, the incident comes after five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and three others were injured when their patrol party was attacked by terrorists in Anantnag on June 12. Among those who were killed include ASI Ramesh Kumar (Jhajjar, Haryana), ASI Nirod Sarma (Nalbari, Assam), CT Satendra Kumar (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh), CT Mahesh Kr Kushwaha (Gazipur, Uttar Pradesh) and CT Sandeep Yadav (Dewas, Madhya Pradesh).

    Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

    Earlier, two terrorists with links to Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter with security forces in Braw Bandina area of Awantipora. Irfan Ahmad and Tassaduq Shah fired upon the security forces while they were conducting searches in the area but the forces neutralized them in retaliation.

    Earlier the same day, four newly-recruited militants were held while trying to cross over to Pakistan through the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir. The recruits included two south Kashmir boys, who have been arrested by the security forces in Boniyar area of J&K's Baramulla district.

    More SECURITY FORCES News

    Read more about:

    security forces terrorists encounter jammu and kashmir

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue