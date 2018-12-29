  • search
    J&K: Electoral officer meets Governor

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Jammu, Dec 29: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhawan here on Friday.

    Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar
    Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar

    Kumar briefed Malik about the various initiatives taken for educating voters to exercise their franchise by including them in systematic voters' education and electoral participation (SVEEP) activities, electoral literacy clubs, which are being set up in educational institutions in the state in a bid to encourage youth to exercise their franchise, an official spokesperson said.

    The chief electoral officer also apprised the governor about the steps taken to educate the public about the use of EVM-VVPAT (voter-verifiable paper audit trail) and progress achieved till date in the special summary revision of electoral rolls, the spokesperson said.

    The governor emphasised the importance of generating awareness of electoral process and how every vote mattered.

    Expressing satisfaction on the recent conduct of the panchayat and the municipal polls, Malik hoped that people would participate with same enthusiasm in every electoral exercise.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 29, 2018, 8:30 [IST]
