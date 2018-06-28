J&K: Cop who went missing with AK-47 has joined us says Hizbul

The Hizbul Mujahideen has claimed that the special police officer who fled with an AK-47 rifle and 30 rounds of ammunition has joined the outfit.

Burhan-ud-Din of the outfit said, "SPO Irfan Ahmad Dar, a resident of Nehama Kakapora of south Kashmir's Pulwama district who fled with his rifle, has joined Hizbul Mujahideen."

The outfit also appealed to all the Jammu and Kashmir police cadres to give up their jobs and join the Hizbul Mujahideen.

An SPO escorting a police officer in Pampore, Kashmir had gone missing with a service rifle. The cop went missing with a service rifle on Tuesday evening.

The police said that the SPO has gone missing and the matter is being probed. We are ascertaining the facts of the case and probing into the matter, the police also said.

A massive man-hunt has been launched. A joint team of the Army and SOG visited the spot.

Meanwhile in Pulwama, two other SPOs were threatened by terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen. They were asked to leave their jobs, failing which they would be killed.

