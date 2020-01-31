  • search
    J&K: Cop injured after Terrorists open fire at police team at Nagrota toll plaza

    Kashmir, Jan 31: One policeman injured after two terrorists opened fire on a team of policemen in Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours on Friday. The incident was reported from a toll plaza in Nagrota, on the outskirts of Jammu.

    According to initial information, policemen at the toll plaza had stopped a truck for checking, following which two terrorists fired at them.

    In a statement, the J&K Police said, "We intercepted a Srinagar-bound truck at Bann toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway. The terrorists, who were inside the truck, fired on us, triggering an encounter. One policeman injured, one terrorist killed. Encounter going on."

    Meanwhile the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for traffic in view of civilian security.

    One of the terrorists was believed to have been killed in the ensuing gunfight, officials said, adding the operation was going on.

    The incident comes just days after a JKP officer, Davinder Singh, was arrested from the same highway while transporting two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to Jammu.

