J&K: Cop goes missing with AK-47

An SPO escorting a police officer in Pampore, Kashmir has gone missing with a service rifle. The cop went missing with a service rifle on Tuesday evening.

The SPO (Special Police Officer) has been identified as Irfan Ahmad Dar, a resident of Nihama, Kakpora, Pulwama.

He is believed to have fled with an AK-47 rifle along with the ammunition. The incident came to light, when he was not found at the police station.

The police said that the SPO has gone missing and the matter is being probed. We are ascertaining the facts of the case and probing into the matter, the police also said.

A massive man-hunt has been launched. A joint team of the Army and SOG visited the spot.

