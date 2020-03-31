J&K: Coordination teams formed to fight COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jammu, Mar 31: The Jammu and Kashmir administration constituted various coordination teams on Monday to ensure movement of essential goods and services, and address difficulties amid the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to the order, the Health and Medical Education financial commissioner Atal Dulloo will be the incharge of the coordination.

The order mentions that the commissioner secretary of Labour and Employment shall coordinate labour issues, including problems of daily-wage labourers of Jammu and Kashmir currently under lockdown in other parts of the country.

It said secretary of the Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction would look after coordination of essential supplies and logistic chains.