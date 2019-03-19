  • search
    J&K: Clashes erupt in Awantipora over custodial death of school teacher

    Jammu, Mar 19: The clashes have erupted in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora district over custodial death of a school teacher, who was arrested in connection with a terror case.

    The custodial killing of a Kashmir youth, Rizwan Pandit has sparked anger among locals of Awantipora who hit the streets and rained stones on the local Police in the Awantipora area.

    Meanwhile, a shutdown is being observed in Maisuma area of Srinagar city.

    Demanding action against the Police and the NIA, hundreds of Locals shouting pro Independence and Anti India Slogans hit the streets of Awantipora and hurled stones on the Forces deployed in the area.

    The Police initially allowed the people to march ahead peacefully, fired tear smoke shells and pellets to disperse them.

    Rizwan Pandit, 28, a resident of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, died during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, a police officer said. Pandit, who was a teacher at a private school, was picked up by the security agencies three days ago in connection with a terror case, the officer said.

    The police department has requested a magisterial inquiry under Section 176 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to ascertain the cause and circumstances leading to Pandit's death, the officer said, adding that further details were awaited.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir custodial death clashes

