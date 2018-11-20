  • search

J&K: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch district

By
    Srinagar, Nov 20: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector. Three shells have landed near Poonch brigade headquarters.

    Earlier on Nov 12, a soldier of the Indian Army was killed and another injured by a Pakistani sniper along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.

    Also Read | Terror infrastructure in Pak remains intact as over 100 terrorists wait to infiltrate

    On November 6, a soldier was injured when he was hit by a sniper from across the border at Kalal in Noushera sector of Rajouri, while a BSF jawan was injured in a separate incident of firing by Pakistan along the LoC in the Manjakote area of the Rajouri-Poonch sector Friday.

    On October 21, three soldiers of Jammu and Kashmir light infantry regiment and two heavily-armed infiltrators, believed to be members of the Border Action Team (BAT) of the Pakistan army, and terrorists, were killed in Sunderbani sector.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 8:37 [IST]
