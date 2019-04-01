J&K: BSF jawan martyred, 6-year-old killed in Pakistan shelling in Poonch

Jammu, Apr 01: A minor girl aged around six years old was killed and a Border Security Force (BSF) officer was martyred on Monday as Pakistan violated ceasefire in Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Four more BSF jawans who were injured in the shelling are said to be out of danger.

The firing is still on, and the Indian Army is retaliating strongly. The Army also destroyed Pakistan bunkers in which two Pakistani rangers were killed.

As preventive measure the district authorities ordered the closure of educational institutions within five km radius of the LoC in the Shahpur sector.

"A minor girl aged around five to six years was killed. Five BSF jawans were among 14 injured in Pakistan shelling in Poonch on Monday," SSP Poonch Ramesh Kumar Angral confirmed.

Poonch deputy commissioner Rahul Yadav said, "Two civilians suffered minor injuries in Pak shelling and as a precautionary measure we have ordered closure of educational institutions in Shahpur area along the LoC."

One of the two injured civilians has been identified as Muhammad Sharief. He was hit by mortar shrapnel and has been moved to a hospital for treatment.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said, "At about 7:45am, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Shahpur and Kerni areas of Poonch district."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Akhnoor rally on March 28 had sent a strong warning to Pakistan and militants saying "any act detrimental to India will cost them heavily".

He had also said that the shelling by Pakistan will not last long as the Indian forces were giving them a befitting reply.

On April 3, BJP president Amit Shah will address two rallies in Udhampur and Sunderbani.