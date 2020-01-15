J&K: Broadband, 2G internet partially restored, but ban on social media remains

Jammu, Jan 15: Mobile internet services and broadband services have been partially restored on Wednesday in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, after the administration's home department allowed so for white-listed websites and institutions dealing with essential services.

The J&K administration late on Tuesday allowed 2G mobile connectivity in five districts of Jammu region and partially restore broadband internet facilities in Kashmir Valley. The order will be effective from January 15 and will remain in force for 7 days, unless modified earlier.

However, the order said there will be complete restriction on social media applications that may facilitate 'peer to peer communication'.

Earlier on January 10, the Supreme Court had ordered the restoration of Internet for all essential services in Jammu and Kashmir.

Internet connectivity has remained suspended in Kashmir valley since August 5 when Union Home Minister Amit Shah had moved two Bills in the Rajya Sabha to revoke the special status of J&K under Article 370 and downgrade and bifurcate the State into Union Territories.

In a three-page order, the home department said additional 400 internet kiosks will be established in Kashmir division.

Internet service providers will offer broadband facility (with Mac binding) to all institutions dealing with essential services, hospitals, banks as also government offices.

Mac Binding means to enforce a client machine to work from a particular Internet Protocol address.

In order to facilitate tourism, broadband internet would be provided to hotels and tour and travel establishments.

"Prior to giving such facility, the internet Service Providers shall install necessary firewalls and carry out 'white-listing' of sites that would enable access to Government websites,websites dealing with essential services, e-banking, etc. excluding, however, all the social media sites,'' as stated in the order.

The order issued by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home Department, J&K said,''To amplify, there shall be complete restriction on social media applications allowing peer to peer communication and virtual private network applications for the time being."

"2G mobile connectivity on post paid mobiles for accessing white-listed sites, including for e banking, shall be allowed, to begin with, in the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi. However, in the other districts, the mobile Internet connectivity should remain suspended," the order further said.

The order also said that the institutions and government offices that will be provided Internet access shall be "responsible to prevent any misuse, for which they shall take all the necessary precautions, including appointment of nodal officers, keeping a record of persons/devices, managing and monitoring day to day usage, changing accessibility credentials on a daily basis and ensure internet availability to only authorized users, etc."

The order comes after a span of 164 days, when the apex Court had made harsh observation on the J&K administration for snapping Internet services, which the apex court said was a fundamental right of the people.

The Court had also directed the three-member Review Committee constituted under Rule 2(5) of the Telecom Suspension Rules to review the existing shutdown orders within a period of seven days. Therefore, the present order cannot be described as one issued in furtherance of the SC direction, as the same is an 'original order' issued by the Principal Secretary in exercise of powers under Section 5(2) of the Telegraph Act and Rule 2(1) of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services Rules 2017. The SC had declared that freedom of speech and expression and also freedom of of trade and commerce through the medium of internet are constitutionally protected rights under Articles 19(1)(a) and Articles 19(1)(g), respectively.

