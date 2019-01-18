J&K: Grenade attack in Srinagar, no casualities

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Jan 18: A blast is said to have occured in Srinagar on Friday. While some reports claimed that there has been a grenade attack in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, others state that blast occured at Ghanta Ghar Chowk.

In a seperate incident, terrorists lobbed a grenade on Police camp in Gagran area of South Kashmir's Shopian.

No loss of life or property have been reported. Police have registered cases for both the incidents, reported news agency ANI.

On Thursday, three cops were wounded after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a police party in Srinagar. The incident took place near Zero Bridge in Rajbagh area.