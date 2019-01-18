  • search
For Srinagar Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    J&K: Blast in Srinagar, suspected to be grenade attack

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Jan 18: A blast is said to have occured in Srinagar on Friday. While some reports claimed that there has been a grenade attack in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, others state that blast occured at Ghanta Ghar Chowk.

    Blast in Srinagar (Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter)
    Blast in Srinagar (Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter)

    The details on the nature of blast or casualities due to it awaited.

    In a seperate incident, terrorists lobbed a grenade on Police camp in Gagran area of South Kashmir's Shopian.

    On Thursday, three cops were wounded after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a police party in Srinagar. The incident took place near Zero Bridge in Rajbagh area.

    More srinagar NewsView All

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir srinagar grenade blast

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 14:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue