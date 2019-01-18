J&K: Blast in Srinagar, suspected to be grenade attack

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Jan 18: A blast is said to have occured in Srinagar on Friday. While some reports claimed that there has been a grenade attack in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, others state that blast occured at Ghanta Ghar Chowk.

The details on the nature of blast or casualities due to it awaited.

In a seperate incident, terrorists lobbed a grenade on Police camp in Gagran area of South Kashmir's Shopian.

On Thursday, three cops were wounded after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a police party in Srinagar. The incident took place near Zero Bridge in Rajbagh area.