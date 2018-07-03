J&K: BJP eyes PDP rebels, could form government in September

Srinagar, July 3: There is a possibility that the BJP may make a major announcement in Jammu and Kashmir after the Amarnath Yatra. With no party ready to face an election as yet, the chances are that the BJP could stake a claim to form the government after the Yatra is completed.

The BJP would bank on the rebel PDP MLAs to form the government. Since the past few days the rift within the PDP is out in the open with several leaders terming it as a family party.

Leading the rebellion was senior PDP leader Raza Ansari who said he was ready to join any other political party for the formation of the government. The likelihood is that he would go with the BJP as both the Congress and the National Conference have said no to government formation as of now.

Ansari said that it was due to Mehbooba Mufti that the coalition with the BJP fell. He accused her of allowing her relatives to interfere, which led to the BJP pulling out. He said that while all leaders put in their efforts to build the party, Mehbooba focused only on elevating her relatives.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly has 89 seats and the magic number is 44. The BJP has 25, while the PDP 28. The NC and the Congress have 15 and 12 respectively. If the BJP were to form the government it would bank on the rebel PDP MLAs. The chance of the party getting the backing of either the NC or the Congress is ruled out. If the BJP were to form the government it would need the support of at least 19 more MLAs.

The BJP has making several moves since the coalition collapsed. Ram Madhav, the general secretary of the BJP had also met with Sajjad Lone and sources said that the meeting discussed the possibility of forming a government. Lone's party the People's Conference has two seats.

While there are several behind the scene meetings that are taking place, one could expect any sort of an announcement only in September. Currently the focus is to ensure the smooth passage of the Amarnath Yatra. There are also several course correction measures that are being under the Governor's rule. The focus is on the getting the administration back on track and also ensure that peace returns to the Valley.

