J&K Bank PO Recruitment 2018: How to apply, selection process here

New Delhi, Oct 11: The J&K Bank PO Recruitment 2018 notification has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank has invited applications from permanent residents of J&K State, fulfilling the eligibility criteria for appointment of Probationary Officer (PO) in the bank.

The officers, after the J&K Bank PO recruitment process will be posted anywhere in India. Before Applying, Candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.

Eligible candidates who aspire to join J&K Bank as Probationary Officer are required to register on-line for the Recruitment Process. There are 250 vacancies for the PO recruitment. More details are available on jkbank.com.

J&K PO recruitment selection process:

The J&K PO recruitment 2018 process will be held in three phases:

Preliminary examination;

Mains examination and

Interview.

The candidates who are shortlisted (10 times the Vacancies) after Preliminary examination will have to appear for Mains examination.

The candidates shortlisted (3 times the Vacancies) after the mains examination will be subsequently called for an Interview.