Avalanche in Ladakh: 5 bodies recovered, 5 feared trapped under snow

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Jan 18: Five bodies were recovered and five others are missing after 10 people were trapped under snow after an avalanche occurred in Khardung La, Ladakh, on Friday.

Jammu and Kashmir received unprecedented snowfall in January. The avalanche hit Khardung La area in Ladakh.

Search and rescue operations are underway. Specially trained and equipped avalanche rescue teams have been rushed to the spot. On Thursday, a warning was issued in nine districts of Kashmir for the avalanche-prone areas of Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh districts.

On January 3, One Army jawan died and another injured after an avalanche hit an Army post in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. A year ago 11 bodies were recovered from a spot in north Kashmir's Kupwara district where a passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow.

In July 2018, the Army rescued 71 tourists Army, including 21 women and children, stranded in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir due to an avalanche between Chang La Pass and Tangtse village.