    J&K: 35 killed after mini bus falls into gorge in Kishtwar; PM says it is 'heart-wrenching'

    Jammu, July 01: At least 35 people have been killed and 17 have been injured when a mini bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Kehswan area of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday.

    J&K: At least 25 killed after mini bus falls into gorge in Kishtwar
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    The accident took place after a bus, carrying the passengers, fell into a deep gorge in Kishtwar. Authorities are present at the accident spot. Another helicopter flew to Kishtwar to airlift more injured.

    Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh confirmed the death toll saying, "Thirty five were killed and 17 are critically injured." The injured were sent to a hospital nearby.

    Himachal Pradesh: 7 BJP workers injured after bus overturns in Kullu district

    A rescue operation has been launched. The locals immediately swung into action to bring the dead and the injured on the road. The police and security forces from nearby areas also reached the site to launch a rescue operation.

    Expressed grief over loss of lives in Kishtwar accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "The accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar is heart-wrenching. We mourn all those who lost their lives and express condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest."

    Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said,''Extremely saddened to learn about the loss of lives due to a road accident in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones. I pray of the speedy recovery of those injured.''

    J&K Governor, Satya Pal Malik has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased and directed the administration to provide best medical treatment to the injured in Kishtwar road accident.

    Expressing anguish, Omar Abdullah said, "Terrible news coming in about the high death toll in a bus accident in Kishtwar. Condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured."

    Mehbooba Mufti also tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the tragic accident in Kishtwar. Deepest condolences to families of the bereaved."

