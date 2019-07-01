J&K: 33 killed, 22 injured after mini bus falls into gorge in Kishtwar

Jammu, July 01: At least 33 people have been killed and 22 have been injured when a mini bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Kehswan area of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday.

The accident took place after a bus, carrying the passengers, fell into a deep gorge in Kishtwar. Authorities are present at the accident spot.

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh confirmed the death toll saying, "Thirty three were killed and 22 are critically injured." The injured were sent to a hospital nearby.

Meanwhile, a rescue operation has been launched. The locals immediately swung into action to bring the dead and the injured on the road. The police and security forces from nearby areas also reached the site to launch a rescue operation.