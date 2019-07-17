  • search
    J&K: Army launches cordon and search ops in Sopore district

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Jammu, July 17: Security forces on Wedesday have launched cordon and search operations at Gund Brath area of Sopore in Baramulla district after inputs of presence of terrorists in the area.

    Reports said that a joint team of the army and police cordoned off Mir Mohalla in Gund Brath village and launched searches today morning following "specific" inputs about the presence of militants there.

    J&K: Army launches cordon and search ops in Sopore district
    Representational Image

    According to reports, two terrorists are believed to be holed up and an encounter is likely to break out.

    J&K: Terrorist who was part of Zakir Musa group gunned down in Tral encounter

    The search operation is going on at Mir Mohalla area of Gund Brath village following specific information about the presence of terrorists inside a residential house.

    Meanwhile, authorities have reportedly suspended internet services in Sopore town to prevent any law and order problem. Some colleges in the area have been closed as a precautionary measure.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 9:21 [IST]
