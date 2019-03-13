J&K: Army jawan martyred by militants in Pulwama

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Mar 14: A 25-year old man has been shot dead by terrorists outside his house at Pingleena village in south Kashmir's Pulwama on Wednesday. A joint team of Army and SOG has launched a cordon and search operation in the area to nab the assailants.

The jawan has been identified as Sajad Ahmad Naikoo (alias Ashiq), a former Special Police Officer in Jammu and Kashmir police.

He had joined the army's territorial unit (JAKLI) recently and was posted in Srinagar. He was 25-year-old.