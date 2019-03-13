  • search
    J&K: Army jawan martyred by militants in Pulwama

    Jammu, Mar 14: A 25-year old man has been shot dead by terrorists outside his house at Pingleena village in south Kashmir's Pulwama on Wednesday. A joint team of Army and SOG has launched a cordon and search operation in the area to nab the assailants.

    The jawan has been identified as Sajad Ahmad Naikoo (alias Ashiq), a former Special Police Officer in Jammu and Kashmir police.

    According to reports, the militants barged into the residence of Sajad Ahmad Naikoo (alias Ashiq), an army personnel, at Pinglena and fired bullets at him. He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed.

    He had joined the army's territorial unit (JAKLI) recently and was posted in Srinagar. He was 25-year-old.

