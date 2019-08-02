  • search
    J&K: Army Jawan injured in IED blast in Pulwama

    By Simran Kashyap
    Jammu, Aug 02: A jawan was grievously injured after an IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The soldier has been rushed to the hospital.

    The attack was aimed at a vehicle of the 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in ZahidBagh village of the south Kashmir district.

    Heavy exchange of fire: 1 Indian jawan martyred, two Pak soldiers killed

    There have been no reports of any loss of life in the incident. A search and cordon operation has been launched in the area.

    The IED blast attack comes more than five months after terrorists attacked a convoy of CRPF personnel in the district killing 40 personnel on February 14.

    Friday, August 2, 2019, 9:09 [IST]
