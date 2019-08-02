J&K: Army Jawan injured in IED blast in Pulwama

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Jammu, Aug 02: A jawan was grievously injured after an IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The soldier has been rushed to the hospital.

The attack was aimed at a vehicle of the 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in ZahidBagh village of the south Kashmir district.

Heavy exchange of fire: 1 Indian jawan martyred, two Pak soldiers killed

There have been no reports of any loss of life in the incident. A search and cordon operation has been launched in the area.

The IED blast attack comes more than five months after terrorists attacked a convoy of CRPF personnel in the district killing 40 personnel on February 14.