J&K: Army jawan injured in a mine blast at Balakote sector of Poonch

    Srinagar, Nov 21: An Army jawan was injured in a mine blast at Balakote sector of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

    Earlier on Tuesday, two Army personnel were injured as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling on Indian positions and civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

    Polling for the second phase of panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir was underway in the two districts. While Poonch registered 81.7 per cent polling, in Rajouri the voter turnout was recorded at 83.5 per cent

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 12:14 [IST]
