  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Army chopper with Northern Army commander on board crash lands

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Jammu, Oct 24: Northern Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had a narrow escape when a helicopter carrying him and his staff crash-landed in Poonch in Jammu region on Thursday, officials said.

    The Advanced Light Helicopter was on its way from forward area in Jammu to Srinagar when it developed a snag and had to crash land at Bedar area in Poonch district, the officials said.

    J&K: Army chopper with Northern Army commander on board crash lands
    Northern Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

    A civilian is reported to have suffered injuries, they said. Lt Gen Ranbir Singh was part of a seven-member crew, including two pilots. The army general and others were taken to a nearby army medical centre for examination, the officials said, adding there were no serious injuries to anyone in the crew.

    Lt Gen Singh was on a visit to forward areas of XVI corps which has been witnessing cross border shelling from Pakistan side quite regularly these days.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir indian army

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue