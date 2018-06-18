J&K: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat meets Aurangzeb's family in Poonch

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday met Sepoy Aurangzeb's family in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. Aurangzeb was abducted, tortured and killed by terrorists while on his way home from his army camp last Thursday.

On June 14, Aurangzeb had boarded a private vehicle to reach Shopian, from where he was supposed to go to his home in Rajouri district for Eid celebrations. The terrorists intercepted the vehicle as it approached Kalampora and abducted the jawan.

His bullet-ridden body was found by a team of police and Army at Gussu village, about 10 km away from Kalampora, in Pulwama district. He was shot in his head and neck.

Aurangzeb belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian. He was a part of Major Rohit Shukla's team that eliminated top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Sameer Tiger.

