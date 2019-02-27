  • search
    J&K: Another ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector

    By
    |

    Poonch, Feb 27: Pakistan on Wednesday again violated the ceasefire in Mendhar and Krishna Ghati sectors of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir.

    Five Indian soldiers were injured on Tuesday as Pakistan violated the ceasefire on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu districts, triggering a gunfight as Indian troops retaliated, defence officials said.

    Pakistani forces on Tuesday resorted to heavy shelling at 12-15 places along the LoC. The Indian Army said that our retaliatory firing led to massive destruction of 5 posts across the border, along with a number of casualties for Pakistan Army, news agency ANI reported.

    Also Read | Indo-Pak updates: PM Modi meets 3 service chiefs

    Mortars and missiles were fired from civilian houses on the Pakistani side while the Indian Army abstained from using human shields and responded from non-civilian areas. Two Army personnel who were injured are now stable.

    Meanwhile, a massive encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Memander area of Shopian district, ANI reported. Two JeM terrorists were killed in the encounter.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 19:39 [IST]
