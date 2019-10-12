J&K administration launches all out ad war on terrorists, separatists

India

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 12: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has launched an ad war against those using terror tactics.

The advertisement which appeared in several newspapers in Jammu and Kashmir was titled, " Closed Shops, No Public Transport, Who benefits."

Are we going to succumb to militants? Think!!!, it further stated. The ad also says that the people of J&K were misled for 20 years They have been victims of a vicious campaign and motivated propaganda that has kept them trapped in an endless cycle of terrorism.

Further, the ad draws the attention of the people to the separatists and states that they sent their children to exotic lands to study, work and earn. It says we are at the crossroads today.

It also asks questions like, 'will we let a few posters and threats push us into not resuming our business, into not earning our legitimate livelihood, into not securing a rightful education and secure the future of our children, into not letting development bloom for our Kashmir?