  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K administration launches all out ad war on terrorists, separatists

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 12: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has launched an ad war against those using terror tactics.

    The advertisement which appeared in several newspapers in Jammu and Kashmir was titled, " Closed Shops, No Public Transport, Who benefits."

    J&K administration launches all out ad war on terrorists, separatists
    Image courtesy: Youtube

    Are we going to succumb to militants? Think!!!, it further stated. The ad also says that the people of J&K were misled for 20 years They have been victims of a vicious campaign and motivated propaganda that has kept them trapped in an endless cycle of terrorism.

    All postpaid mobile services in J&K to be restored on Monday

    Further, the ad draws the attention of the people to the separatists and states that they sent their children to exotic lands to study, work and earn. It says we are at the crossroads today.

    It also asks questions like, 'will we let a few posters and threats push us into not resuming our business, into not earning our legitimate livelihood, into not securing a rightful education and secure the future of our children, into not letting development bloom for our Kashmir?

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir terrorists advertisement

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue