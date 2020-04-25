  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: 50 terrorists killed in 2020, 18 during lockdown

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Apr 25: Fifty terrorists, including several top commanders of Jaish-e-Mohmmad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Tayiba were killed in counter terrorism operations by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir this year so far, officials said on Friday.

    Seventeen security forces personnel lost their lives while fighting the terrorists in the union territory, they said.

    J&K: 50 terrorists killed in 2020, 18 during lockdown

    The militants also killed nine civilians in the last four months, the officials said.

    Giving details, a senior official told PTI that the slain terrorists included top commanders of JeM, LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen.

    India’s new headache: Coronavirus positive terrorists from Pakistan

    He said of the 50 terrorists killed so far this year, 18 were eliminated during the ongoing lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

    Four terrorists, including district commander of LeT Muzaffar Ahmed Bhat, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Dialgam area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir on March 15, the official said, adding they belonged to LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen outfits

    On January 25, three terrorists, including JeM self-styled Kashmir chief Qari Yasir, were killed while three soldiers were injured in an encounter between security forces and ultras in the Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, he said.

    On January 23, another top militant commander Abu Saifullah alias Abu Qasim, an associate of Yasir, was killed in the Khrew area of Pulwama district, the official said.

    On April 9, top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Sajad Nawab Dar was killed by security forces in Sopore in Baramulla district in north Kashmir, he said.

    A top Hizbul Mujahideen 'commander' Haroon Wani was killed in a fierce encounter with the security forces in the Gundana area of Doda in Jammu and Kashmir on January 15, he said.

    Social distancing: How Indian Forces are disposing off terrorists with quiet funerals

    Giving further details, the officer said 18 terrorists were killed during the lockdown in the union territory since March 14.

    As many as nine civilians were killed by the terrorists during this year, he said.

    Besides, seventeen security force personnel were killed during the same period, which includes 13 security personnel, three Special Police officers (SPOs) and one policeman, he added.

    As many as 160 terrorists were killed and 102 arrested in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh had said earlier.

    More TERRORISTS News

    Read more about:

    terrorists jammu and kashmir jaish e mohammad security forces

    Story first published: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 8:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X