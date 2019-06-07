  • search
    J&K: Among 4 terrorists gunned down in Pulwama, 2 were former cops

    Srinagar, June 07: The security forces on Friday gunned down four terrorists in South Kashmir's Pulwama, said reports.

    Latest reports say that, of the four killed are two Special Police Officers who decamped with weapons.

    Reports say all the four bodies, along with two AK 47 rifles, one AKM (Modernized Kalashnikov Automatic Rifle) and one self-loading rifle (SLR) have been recovered by the troops. The gunbattle broke out in Lassipora area of Pulwama on Thursday evening and is underway since.

    On June 3, one terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Molu-Chitragam area of Shopian.

    Over 100 terrorists, including 23 foreigners, have been killed in Kashmir in the first five months of 2019, but what is keeping the security establishment worried is the large number of new recruits.

    [J&K: Terrorists shoot at civilians in Pulwama; 1 woman dead, youth injured]

    50 youngsters have joined various terror outfits since March and the security establishment needs to find a better way to cut off the supply chain and can even consider educating families on radicalisation of the youth.

    The officials said 101 terrorists -- 23 foreigners and 78 local -- were killed in 2019 till May 31. They include top commanders such as Zakir Musa, the chief of so-called Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

