J&K: 4 terrorists gunned down in Pulwama, arms recovered

Srinagar, June 07: The security forces on Friday gunned down four terrorists in South Kashmir's Pulwama, said reports.

Reports say that three AK series rifles have also been recovered. The gunbattle broke out in Lassipora area of Pulwama.

The encounter is still underway as security forces sweep the area for any remaining militants.

On June 3, one terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Molu-Chitragam area of Shopian.

Over 100 terrorists, including 23 foreigners, have been killed in Kashmir in the first five months of 2019, but what is keeping the security establishment worried is the large number of new recruits.

50 youngsters have joined various terror outfits since March and the security establishment needs to find a better way to cut off the supply chain and can even consider educating families on radicalisation of the youth.

The officials said 101 terrorists -- 23 foreigners and 78 local -- were killed in 2019 till May 31. They include top commanders such as Zakir Musa, the chief of so-called Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda.