    J&K: 5 CRPF personnel martyred, 1 terrorist gunned down in Anantnag

    Srinagar, June 12: Five CRPF personnel were martyred after terrorists attacked security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday, said reports. One terrorist was also shot down. Two terrorists may have carried out the attack, said reports.

    Heavy exchange of fire is underway and a terrorist has been killed. Both CRPF personnel and police personnel are among the injured. One of the injured is said to have sustained splinter injuries. The terrorists also lobbed grenades, said reports. SHO Anantnag has also been critically injured.

    J&K: 3 security personnel injured in a terrorist attack in Anantnag

    The attack assumes significance as Anantnag falls in Amarnath Yatra route.

    On June 11, two terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security force in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. The two bodies were identified as Sayar Ahmad Bhat, son of Sanauallah of Manchowa Kulgam, and Shakir Ahmad Wagay of Awneera affiliated with Ansar Gazwatul Hind (AGH) militant outfit.

    In February this year, JEM terrorists had attacked a CRPF convoy in which over 40 CRPOF jawans were martyred.

