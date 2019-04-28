J&K: 3 JeM terrorists involved in Chanapora attack arrested in Budgam

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Apr 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists who carried out a recent attack on a police post in Srinagar's Chanpora. Terrorists have been arrested from Wathora area of Budgam district.

Speaking in details about the incident, Dr Haseeb Mughal, SSP Srinagar said,''J&K Police has arrested 3 JeM terrorists from Wathora, Budgam. They carried out an attack on a police post in Chanpora, Srinagar last Friday. One Chinese pistol, 2 magazine, 6 live rounds recovered. Further investigation underway.''

The attack took place on April 26 (Friday) in which a cop had suffered injuries in the firefight. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Policeman sustained injuries after terrorists attacked police post in Srinagar's Chanapora. Later, the police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in the area.

The state police officials had confirmed that there had been an exchange of firing.

"There was a standoff firing on Police Post Chanapora falling under the jurisdiction of Police station Saddar. One policeman sustained injuries," a police spokesman had said.