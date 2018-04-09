J&K: 2015 IAS toppers Tina Dabi weds Athar Aamir Ul Shafi in Pahalgam

Tina Dabi who created history by becoming the first Dalit woman to secure the first rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam has finally married Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan, who ranked second in UPSC. While Dabi is from Delhi, Khan is from Jammu and Kashmir.

Tina Dabi, and Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan, solemnised their relationship in an idyllic locale in the Valley. After the culmination of the wedding ceremony, the couple, along with guests, visited Devepora Mattan, the ancestral village of Khan in south Kashmir's Anantnag.

The couple chose Kashmir's most famous tourist destination - Pahalgam - as their wedding venue.

The two had met during the 2016 felicitation ceremony in North Block's DoPT office and by the evening he was knocking at her door.

Although Dabi and Khan's journey seems straight out of a fairy tale book, the two had their share of problems when they first announced their marriage. There were many who rebuked Dabi's choice saying it was irrational and stupid. Religious fringe groups even called it a case of 'love jihad'.

