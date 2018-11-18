J&K: 2 terrorists killed by security forces in Shopian encounter

Srinagar, Nov 18: At least two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Sunday, police said today. Both the killed terrorists are said to be local militants.

The J&K police said,''Based on a credible input about the presence of terrorists, a cordon and search operation was launched by Police and security forces at the strike of dawn today in Rebban area of Zainapora in District Shopian.''

''As search operation was going on, search party was fired upon by the hiding terrorists. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, 2 terrorists were killed and bodies were retrieved from site of encounter. Identities are being ascertained,'' he also said.

''Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. Police has registered a case and initiated investigation in the matter," police said.

Earlier on November 13, three terrorists were killed in separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. While a Pakistani terrorist was shot dead by security forces in Akhnoor sector near International Border (IB) , two other terrorists were eliminated when they tried to infiltrate in Keren sector of Kupwara district.