J&K: 2 Army personnel martyred, in Nowshera Sector after new Army Chief's stern warning to Pakistan

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Jan 01: Two Indian Army soldiers have lost their lives during a cordon and search operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector(J&K). The operation is still in progress.

The infiltrators were intercepted in the Khari Thrayat forest when they were trying to sneak into India from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), they said.

"Two army soldiers martyred during cordon and search operation in Nowshera sector. The operation is still in progress and further details are awaited," Jammu-based Indian Army Public Relations Officer (PRO) Lt Col Devender Anand said in a statement.

The search operation was launched following information about the movement of suspected terrorists, the officials said.

The infiltrators opened fire on the troops and during a fierce gunfight, the two soldiers were killed, they said.