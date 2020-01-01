  • search
    J&K: 2 Army personnel martyred, in Nowshera Sector after new Army Chief's stern warning to Pakistan

    Jammu, Jan 01: Two Indian Army soldiers have lost their lives during a cordon and search operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector(J&K). The operation is still in progress.

    The infiltrators were intercepted in the Khari Thrayat forest when they were trying to sneak into India from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), they said.

    "Two army soldiers martyred during cordon and search operation in Nowshera sector. The operation is still in progress and further details are awaited," Jammu-based Indian Army Public Relations Officer (PRO) Lt Col Devender Anand said in a statement.

    India reserves right to strike sources of terror: New Army Chief Naravane warns Pakistan

    The search operation was launched following information about the movement of suspected terrorists, the officials said.

    The infiltrators opened fire on the troops and during a fierce gunfight, the two soldiers were killed, they said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 10:22 [IST]
