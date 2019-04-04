J&K: 2 Air Force personnel killed in road accident in Awantipora

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Apr 04: Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel including an officer were killed in an accident at Awantipora in south Kashmir earlier on Thursday. IAF has an operational base in Awantipora.

The two IAF personnel, killed in the accident, have been identified as Squadron Leader Rakesh Pandey and Corporal Ajay Kumar.

The accident occurred near Malangpora area close to Air Force station.

Two other Air Force personnel have suffered injuries and are being treated at a hospital.

The Air Force will conduct an inquiry into the matter..

The two IAF personnel were travelling in a vehicle when the accident took place.