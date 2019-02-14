J&K: 18 jawans killed in Jaish attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Feb 14: At least 18 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and 40 injured in a major blast at Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district today. The IED explosion targetted a CRPF bus that was part of a larger convoy.

As per initial reports CRPF vehicle was hit by IED near Letpora area, vehicle has received some damages. The gunshots were reported from the scene after the blast occurred. The area has been cordoned off.

The blast reduced the 55-seater bus to a mangled heap of iron. The vehicle was blown up on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora area of the district, a police official said.

The terrorists did not target the security car ahead of the bus. The plan was to only target the CRPF bus.

Jaish-e-Mohammad claims responsibility

The Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The police are also looking at whether any local support was provided.

Also Read J&K: At least 17 students injured in blast at private school in Pulwama

Reports suggested that the incident occurred after alleged terrorists triggered the blast while the CRPF personnel were travelling in a vehicle through the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

"Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved," former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted soon after the incident.

Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved. #Kashmir — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2019

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the terror attack in Pulwama.

Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura . Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 14, 2019

Pulwama attack is being described as one of the worst attack on the forces in recent times. In the Uri attack, the army has suffered the most number of deaths in recent years.

The 2016 Uri attack was an attack by four heavily armed militants on 18 September 2016, near the town of Uri in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. With 19 deaths, it was reported as "the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir in two decades".