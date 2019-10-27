JJP disrespected people's mandate, hurt their feelings: Hooda

By PTI

Chandigarh, Oct 27: Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has "disrespected" the mandate given by the people of Haryana and "hurt" the public feeling by allying with the BJP and supporting itin government formation.

Taking a jibe at the JJP, the former Haryana chief minister said, "People gave votes to someone, but JJP gave its support to other."

Reacting to the post-poll BJP-JJP alliance, he said, "The JJP disrespected the people's mandate against the BJP and hurt the feelings of the public."

However, he congratulated the new government in Haryana.

"I give my best wishes to the new government. However, I want to see how much coordination takes place between the JJP and the BJP to run the new government," Hooda told reporters on the sidelines of the oath-taking ceremony of Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister and Dushyant Chautala of JJP as deputy chief minister at Raj Bhawan here.

Singh hoped the new government works for the development of Haryana.