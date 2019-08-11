  • search
    JJP, BSP will fight Haryana Assembly polls together, says Dushyant Chautala

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Aug 11: The JJP and BSP will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana in alliance, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala announced on Sunday.

    "After several meetings of top leaders of both parties, it was decided that JJP and BSP will contest next Haryana Assembly elections in alliance," Chautala said at a press conference along with BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra.

    With INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala being in jail in connection with the teacher recruitment scam, his son Ajay Chautala had broken away from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and formed Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) ahead of General Elections this year.

    Will Dushyant Chautala emerge as a big player in Haryana politics

    The JJP had contested Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with AAP while the BSP had formed an alliance with INLD. Dushyant, son of Ajay Chautala, had contested LS polls from Hisar but had lost to BJP's bureaucrat-turned-politician Brijendra Singh.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 14:58 [IST]
