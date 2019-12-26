JJP-BJP alliance in Haryana sealed at a mall in Gurugram, says MLA

oi-Deepika S

Gurugram, Dec 26: Haryana legislator Ram Kumar Gautam, who quit on Wednesday as the vice president of the Jannayak Janta Party, an ally of the BJP, said that he was pained to know that the deal was struck the Gurugram Mall.

"I am not hurt that I was not made minister,but hurt that I got to know later that the alliance(JJP-BJP) has been sealed in a meeting at a Gurugram Mall," the MLA told news agency ANI.

On Wednesday, the senior leader had said JJP leader Dushyant Chautala should not forget that he became the deputy chief minister with the support of his party legislators.

"Nothing is going right in the party. I am upset with the way it is functioning and I have resigned as party's vice president. Moreover, I was made all India vice president in the party even though the party has influence in a limited pocket in Haryana," Gautam told PTI.

In a veiled attack on Dushyant, he said the deputy chief minister had kept 11 departments with him while only one party MLA had been made a junior minister with "insignificant" portfolios.

The BJP had won 40 seats in the 90-member Assembly and the JJP led by Dushyant had won 10 seats.