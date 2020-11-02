YouTube
    Manjhi writes to PM Modi demanding probe in Ram Vilas Paswan's death, points at Chirag's role

    By
    |

    Patna, Nov 02: Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)'s Jitan Ram Manjhi's on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an investigation into the death of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) patron Ram Vilas Paswan. In the letter, HAM raised several questions and pointed at his son Chirag Paswan's role.

    Ram Vilas Paswan
    Ram Vilas Paswan

    Responding to the development, Chirag Paswan ridiculed Manjhi for not visiting his ailing father.

    "Those who are talking such things about a son should be ashamed of themselves. I had told Manjhi ji about my father's serious condition over phone, yet he never came to see my ailing father," Chirag said.

    "The way Manjhi Ji is talking about my father now, why didn't he show so much concern about him when he was hospitalised? Everyone is playing politics over a dead person now, why no one bothered to visit him when he was alive?," he added.

