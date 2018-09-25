New Delhi, Sep 25: The JIPMER PG admissions 2019 has begun. Candidates who wish to apply could do so on the official website.

You can check below for the full schedule relating to JIPMER PG Admissions 2019.

The entrance examination will be conducted on December 2, 2018. The admit card will be available to download from November 14, 2018 to December 2, 2018. All the candidates who wish to apply can do so through the official website - jipmer.edu.in on or before October 26, 2018.

JIPMER PG admissions 2019, Full Schedule:

Commencement of online application: September 24, 2018

Last date to apply online: October 26, 2018

Download of hall ticket: November 14 to December 2, 2018

Entrance Examination: December 2, 2018 (10 AM to 1 PM)

Tentative date of publication of merit list: Likely before December 12, 2018

Tentative dates of counselling:

First counselling: December 19, 2018

Second counselling: January 9, 2019

Third counselling: January 31, 2019

Final counselling: February 27, 2019

Admission formalities: December 28, 2018

Admission letter and hostel recommendation: December 29, 2018

Commencement of course: January 2, 2019

Close of the admission process for MD/MS January 2019 session: February 28, 2019.

JIPMER PG admissions 2019, eligibility:

A candidate appearing in JIPMER MD/MS exams 2018 should have an MBBS certificate.

There are three medical entrance exams held in India where JIPMER and AIIMS conduct their own entrance exams and are, therefore, exempted from National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) for admission to MBBS courses.